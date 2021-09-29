FBI, U.S. Border Patrol aiding in search for weapons in woods where Patrick McDowell was hiding, deputies say

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, was apprehended near Callahan Tuesday. He is accused of killing a Nassau County deputy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of law enforcement officers are sweeping the area where the man accused of fatally shooting a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy was found hiding Tuesday.

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, was apprehended near Callahan after reportedly hiding out in a bathroom at a baseball park, according to Nassau County deputies.

McDowell is accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers twice, in the face and the back, during a traffic stop Friday. Moyers died in the hospital on Sunday, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Lt. Shawn Burgin, Master Deputy Jacob Swaggerty and K9 Waldo are assisting Nassau County with an evidence search related to the deputy homicide investigation.

In addition, the department says approximately 400 law enforcement officers, ranging from the FBI, US Border Patrol, and surrounding state & local agencies are searching nearly 10 square miles of woods where McDowell was found yesterday.

Personnel are searching specifically for any weapons that can be tied to the shooting incident and the suspect, deputies say.

BCSO says Swaggerty and Waldo have been partners for 15 months and currently work in the Bradford School District. Waldo is trained in the detection of firearms, ammunition and explosives involving black powder, deputies say.