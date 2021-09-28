'Joshua would have been so happy': Deputy Moyers' mother reacts to capture of her son's alleged killer

The capture of Patrick McDowell is getting a strong reaction from the community, including the mother of the slain deputy, Joshua Moyers.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — The Nassau County community is reacting to news of the arrest of accused deputy killer Patrick McDowell, including the mother of his alleged victim, Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Moyers' mother spoke with Nassau County Fraternal Order of Police President Ray Varrasse just after her son's alleged killer was captured following a five-day manhunt.

"She sounded kinda of bubbly," said Varrasse, who stays in contact with the Moyers family to offer support from the FOP. "As far as, 'I guess you could hear I'm so happy that he was caught and arrested.'"

She also said, "Joshua would have been so happy." Varrasse said she relayed her gratitude for "everything law enforcement" has been doing to catch McDowell.

"Anytime you have a felon on the loose, especially a cop killer, it's devastating," said Varrasse, who has had decades of law enforcement experience himself. "We get anxious, and we want him captured. And we put 110% into everything we do to try to make the apprehension and bring him to justice."

Varrasse said the alleged shooter, McDowell, should get the "maximum penalty" possible.

"He doesn't deserve to be on the streets," Varrasse said.

McDowell's father, Richard McDowell, sent the following statement to First Coast News following the arrest of his son:

"I would like to say that I'm glad no one else got hurt and I hope that it will help Deputy Moyers' family knowing he's not still at large."