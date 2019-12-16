"We stayed up all night, we haven't slept, we haven't eaten," an exhausted Roxanne Lloyd said Monday morning as police continued to search for her missing grandchildren from the Westside. "We're worried about our babies."

RELATED: Police | Father was outside with children when they went missing from Westside Jacksonville home

Lloyd said she traveled to Jacksonville from Baker County after she learned her grandchildren, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams, went missing from their home in the 10200 block of West Beaver Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement later issued an Amber Alert for the two children.

"I never thought this would happen to our family," she said. "I always see it on TV. I always pray for those kids to return home safely. It's our babies right now. It's scary, very scary."

RELATED: Timeline on two missing Jacksonville children last seen playing in yard

The Williams family lives near a wooded area in the Paradise Village mobile home park. When asked if they may have wandered off by themselves, Lloyd said, "From what I know from being over with them, I've never known them to go out to that wooded area."

"They always in the yard playing," she added. "I don't think they're out there... I hope nobody took them."

JSO deployed K9 units, dive teams, aerial units and drones to help find the missing children. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is also aiding in the search. Officers are also knocking on doors and handing out flyers in the neighborhood.

"They could realistically be anywhere in Florida if they're not alone," JSO's public information officer, Christian Hancock, said on Sunday. "If they are alone, obviously, they're in danger because they're 5- and 6-years-old."

Lloyd explained that the whole family is "devastated" about the news, including Braxton and Bri'ya Williams' parents who were "trying to get a little rest right now because they was also up all night" as of Monday morning, she said.

On Sunday, their parents whereabouts weren't clear because Hancock said he wasn't sure where the parents were during a news conference.

RELATED: 'They could be anywhere...' JSO continues to search for missing 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy last seen on the Westside

Police say Braxton Williams is on the Autism spectrum but will communicate with others. Police say they found the red sweater he was reportedly last seen wearing.

Bri'ya Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweater with multi-colored writing on the front and black leggings.

"We need a lot of prayers," she said. "If anybody wants to come to help volunteer to look for them, you know, come on."