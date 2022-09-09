Former Jacksonville Beach city attorney pleads guilty to child abuse, gets 2 days in jail

Christopher Ambrosio, 48, was previously charged with lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim over the age of 12 but less than 16.

The former Jacksonville Beach city attorney who was arrested on a child molestation charge earlier this year pled guilty to child abuse Friday.

Christopher Ambrosio, 48, was previously charged with lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim over the age of 12, but less than 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

During Friday's hearing, he was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for the two days he already served, and five years of probation.

He must also actively participate and complete sex offender treatment program and have no contact with the victim directly or indirectly.

Ambrosio, who was on paid administrative leave after his arrest, submitted a resignation letter dated April 1, according to documents filed with the City of Jacksonville Beach.

Ambrosio’s arrest report states the victim and her mother went to the police station to report the crime back in March.

The report said Ambrosio is a friend of the family and he and the victim have been alone on several occasions. Police say Ambrosio invited the victim to go to the gym, get some pizza and have a sleepover in February.