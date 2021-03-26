Jacksonville Beach city attorney put on paid administrative leave following arrest, child molestation charge

Christopher Ambrosio is now on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a child molestation charge.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One day after the Jacksonville Beach city attorney was arrested – accused of molesting a child – a special meeting was held to discuss his future. The city council voted unanimously to put Christopher Ambrosio on paid administrative leave Thursday night.

“I think that a lot of times the public's trust is the only thing that's important," City of Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman explained. “And I think that our actions tonight move us forward in making sure that we can maintain that trust of our community.”

Hoffman said communication and transparency will be important throughout what could be a long process.

The paid administrative leave will use up Ambrosio’s paid time off, vacation and sick leave until he runs out of the accrued time on Apr. 21. It will cost the city almost $21,809.

The unanimous motion also called for the city manager to draft a resolution for termination with cause, which requires the city to pay Ambrosio his salary concurrently until a 30-day window is up.

According to a new City of Jacksonville Beach Charter Amendment, there are three steps of termination with cause:

City manager Mike Staffopoulos will draft a resolution that requires grounds for termination and call for another special meeting – where four out of six city council members will have to approve it. Ambrosio is notified and a 30 day clock starts – for which a hearing will be held and the city attorney has the chance to appeal. Before the 30 days is up, another special meeting is held where a supermajority vote (five out of six city council members) is needed before the city attorney can be removed.

Hoffman hopes this process buys them some time as Ambrosio’s case progresses.

“I think that's going to be important that we have a really airtight cause for that dismissal," the mayor said. "Because, we certainly don't want to get into a legal battle after that happens.“

In the meantime, she said gaps in the city’s legal needs are set to be met with a paralegal that’s already been working with them and other outside specialists.

Ambrosio's arraignment is set for Apr. 14.