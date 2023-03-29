'Devasting and deadly': Fentanyl, weapons seized near St. Johns Town Center after drug operation

Over 3 kg of fentanyl was seized, which is enough to kill more than one third of Jacksonville's population, according to Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking and firearm possession after an investigation called 'Operation Trigger Switch'.

Daniel Jarret was the target of the operation, according to Sheriff T.K. Waters. Jarret was previously convicted of nine felonies for drug and firearm trafficking. He also illegally sells 'gun switches', which are devices used to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic firearm, Waters said.

Jarret was arrested on March 21 near the St. Johns Town Center. He faces charges for trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl as well as possession a firearm as a felon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to his arrest report. He tried to run from officers at the time of his arrest.

When officers searched his car and home, they seized over 3 kg of fentanyl, which is enough to kill more than one third of Jacksonville's population, Waters said. In addition to the drugs, police seized guns, ammunition, money, a money counter, and jewelry, according to the arrest report.