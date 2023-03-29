Family says Jacksonville officer recovering, gaining mobility after shooting

Officer Malik Daricaud is in "stable condition, moving his limbs and communicating," according to a post from his mother-in-law.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Officer Malik Daricaud is improving after he was shot and seriously injured in the line of duty on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post made by his mother-in-law.

Daricaud is in "stable condition, moving his limbs and communicating," Tanzie Faison wrote. The officer was resting with pain medication, at the time of the post, while awaiting surgery.

Sheriff T.K. Waters also had a positive update at a press conference on Wednesday. He mentioned Daricaud has continued to gain movement and feeling.

"We are just going to continue to hope for his full recovery," Waters said.

The community continues to rally around Daricaud as he recovers. A GoFundMe campaign was created on Tuesday to help his family with the unforeseen costs and "loss of income."

The GoFundMe included a brief overview of Daricaud's service, which started from a young age:

"Officer Malik Daricaud of the Jacksonville Sheriff Office located in Florida started his law enforcement career as a Police Explorer for the North Miami Beach Police Department at the age of 15. He then joined the NAVY and later the U.S. Airforce. Malik was sworn in as a Officer for JSO in 2021."

The goal for the campaign is set at $30,000. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

What happened?

The shooting took place in the 6800 block of Ridgeview Avenue on the city's Westside.

Officers were attempting to have a conversation with a man who fled from a traffic stop days before, JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

The traffic stop previously identified a man driving a yellow Chevy Camaro on 295 northbound. Upon providing FL ID to officers and explaining the reason for a traffic stop, police say the sole occupant fled from officers in an unknown direction. JSO says no further action was taken.

JEA databases revealed the listed address for the vehicle belonged to a woman who advised the suspect was her son who resided at the listed property and would meet officers at the location to make contact.

Upon arrival, police say the woman utilized the home key and gained access to the front door of the property. When she opened the door, the suspect, identified as Tyliko Maduro, fired.

Officers then retreated to cover, as well as his mother and the suspect’s girlfriend. Based on a statement from the girlfriend, she advised she was woken up by the gunfire and ran.