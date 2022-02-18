Father of 3 identified as victim in deadly shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

A friend described Darnell Wilson as a loving father to three children and a huge Florida State fan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was killed during a shooting in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood this week has been identified by one of the people who knew him best,

A close family friend says Darnell Wilson, 44, died after a shooting in the 5200 block of Roanoke Boulevard Thursday.

The friend, who did not want to be identified, described Wilson as a loving father to three children and a huge Florida State fan.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to the 5200 block of Roanoke Boulevard around 8:55 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive male inside a home.

When officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene, they found an unidentified man with apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is handling the investigation along with Crime Scene detectives.

The person who called 911 to report the incident did not leave their name, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.