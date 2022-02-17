Jacksonville police investigate 'improvised device' discovered after shots fired on North Shore

Police were called to Mulberry Street for reports of multiple gunshots. While officers were there, the man showed police an improvised device he found days earlier.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after discovering what is being described as an "improvised device" in a North Shore neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Mulberry Street around 6:55 a.m. for reports of shots being fired into a home. When officers arrived, a man on the scene told them he had heard multiple gunshots outside his home. When he went outside, he found damage to his vehicle and shell casings in the road, JSO said.

While police were on the scene, the victim told officers he had found the improvised device on the side of his home several days earlier. Police secured the scene and evacuated the man from his home, JSO said.

The JSO Hazardous Device Unit responded to the scene and are handling the investigation to determine the status of the device, police said. Police on scene were unable to determine whether the device detonated on the scene, JSO said. Police are also checking the home to determine whether it sustained any damage from the gunshots that were fired.

The man was not hurt. Police believe it to be an isolated incident.