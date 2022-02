According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call just after 8 p.m. in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North.

Police say they are working the investigation as a homicide but did not give any details on the victim.