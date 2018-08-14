Family of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva tell First Coast News that police have taken two people into custody in connection to her homicide case.

A news conference has been called for 2:30 p.m. with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney's Office and the Mayor's Office. We will be live streaming on our website and Facebook page.

Villanueva - who was looking forward to starting the first grade on Monday - was shot and killed on Saturday in a parking lot of 103rd Street after she was caught in the crossfire of an altercation that happened less than 100 feet away. She was waiting for her mother in the car with her 2-year-old sister and father.

An $11,000 reward is now being offered to catch the suspects involved. If you have any information call Crime Stopper at 1-866-845-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

The "Justice for Heidy" memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday It will be held in the parking lot where she was struck, near El Tapatio in the 7900 block of 103rd Street.

Family and friends are asking that the public wear white and bring signs that say "#JusticeforHeidy."

A GoFundMe account was set up for Villanueva's funeral services. Her family hopes to raise $30,000 to help send her body to Honduras, her native country, so she could be buried there.

