Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that a 7-year-old girl, Heidy Rivas Villanueva, was shot and killed on the Westside Saturday evening.

Police say the girl was caught in the crossfire of a shootout that broke out nearby.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 7900 block of 103rd St. near El Tapatio restaurant.

The child was seated in a car with her father while they waited for her mother to finish up at work.

JSO says witnesses observed two black males walk up to a car at the IHOP nearby and the two parties started exchanging gunfire.

NEW PHOTOS: These guys are persons of interest in the shooting death of 7-year-old Heydi Rivas Villanueva.



Believed to be in an early to mid 2000’s green Nissan Altima.



904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org if you have info.



RT please! pic.twitter.com/GOlfXnNdjX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

Police say the girl was struck by the crossfire of the nearby shooting. The girl's father reportedly drove his daughter to the closest emergency room, which was Park West ER.

After medical officials observed the severity of the child's injuries, they immediately forwarded her to Wolfson Children's Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 8:49 p.m.

Villanueva's family is from Honduras, and they have set up a GoFundMe page to have her body buried in her home country. If you would like to donate, click here.

Police released this video which shows the persons of interest through the lens of nearby surveillance cameras.

JSO also said the suspects are believed to be in an early-to-mid 2000's green Nissan Altima.

Child shot and killed in the 7900 block of 103rd Street.



NEW PHOTOS: These vehicles were in the parking lot during the shooting. We need to make contact with these vehicle owners. If you have information call #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. pic.twitter.com/4vu59iCW75 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward to $11,000. You can contact Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Lenny Curry tweeted his heartbreak over the situation and expressed his frustration with crime in Jacksonville.

My Lord. My God. This is heartbreaking. These are our children. I’ve spoken to the Sheriff. Our cops are in pursuit of these terrible people. Prayers for the family. Our law enforcement will bring the full force of the law on those who committed this. https://t.co/oXejdJ9OR3 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) August 12, 2018

JSO asks you to call or submit your crime tip to 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

