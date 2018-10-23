Police said there were a total of five men and one woman shot, three who were in critical condition, after Sunday's mass shooting at an Eastside laundromat.

Family members confirmed to First Coast News on Monday that Holly Manuel and Jalen Bryant were both shot during the shooting.

These are just two of the people injured and in critical condition after being shot.

First Coast News spoke with friends and family over Facebook Monday afternoon. They said Holly Manuel and Jalen Bryant are a couple. Their family said they were going to the Jaguars game when shots broke out.

Family members couldn't talk to us on camera or over the phone, but they said Manuel was undergoing surgery and Bryant might have to have his leg amputated because of the injuries.

Manuel's most recent Facebook status, "Every time my hospital roommate's alarm goes off, I wake up in a panic because I think it's another gunshot."

The two are a couple with children, but according to the family member we spoke to, it is unclear if the children were there during the incident.

