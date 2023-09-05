State expert will testify Aiden Fucci's mom could have destroyed DNA evidence

A St. Johns County judge ruled that he will let a state expert testify that she wasn't able to collect DNA from Aiden Fucci's jeans because his mother washed them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The woman accused of attempting to cover up her son’s brutal crime was in court Tuesday ahead of her criminal trial.

Crystal Smith is charged with evidence tampering for allegedly washing blood out her son’s jeans hours after he fatally stabbed his 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey 114 times.

Aiden Fucci is currently serving a life prison sentence for the May 2021 murder.

Tuesday’s hearing focused on whether a state expert can testify that it’s possible she was unable to collect DNA from blood evidence on Aiden Fucci’s jeans because they’d been washed.

Crystal Smith’s attorney argued she should not.

The judge disagreed, and said he’d allow the testimony.