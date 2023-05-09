Watch Live | Aiden Fucci mom, Crystal Smith in court

A new hearing Tuesday will discuss whether prosecutors must prove Crystal Smith meant to destroy DNA blood evidence on her son’s clothes.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County mother charged with evidence tampering after her son fatally stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in two years ago is back in court today.

The hearing is on a new motion filed by prosecutors. They want to prevent Crystal Smith’s defense team from telling jurors she would have needed to actually destroy or damage DNA evidence in order to be convicted on the tampering charge.