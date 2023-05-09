x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Watch Live | Aiden Fucci mom, Crystal Smith in court

A new hearing Tuesday will discuss whether prosecutors must prove Crystal Smith meant to destroy DNA blood evidence on her son’s clothes.
Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Crystal Smith enters the courtroom for her hearing Wednesday morning. Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci who was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared before Judge R. Lee Smith in the Saint Johns County Courthouse ahead of her trial for tampering with evidence related to her son's crime Wednesday, April 12, 2023. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Johns County mother charged with evidence tampering after her son fatally stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in two years ago is back in court today.

The hearing is on a new motion filed by prosecutors. They want to prevent Crystal Smith’s defense team from telling jurors she would have needed to actually destroy or damage DNA evidence in order to be convicted on the tampering charge.

Smith is accused of washing blood out of her son Aiden’ Fucci’s jeans the morning after he stabbed his middle school classmate Bailey 114 times. In-home surveillance footage appears to show her retrieving his jeans from his bedroom and scrubbing them in the bathroom sink. Investigators said they found Bailey's blood in the drain. Smith has pleaded not guilty.

Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
Crystal Smith (left), is charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci (right) is serving a life sentence in the child's death.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Crystal Smith appearing in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out