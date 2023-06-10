'DUI Wolf Pack Operation' nets 18 arrests in St. Johns County

The operation lasted 10 hours in St. Johns County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office 'DUI Wolf Pack Operation' amounted to 18 DUI arrests, 33 criminal charges and 90 traffic tickets issued in the operation, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.

The operation ran from 6:00 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. SJCSO's DUI unit worked in partnership with the Florida Highway Patrol and the St. Augustine Police Department.

The criminal charges made in the arrests included DUI, refusal to submit testing, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure and driving while license suspended or revoked. There were also 76 written warnings given.