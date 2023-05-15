Jacksonville officer arrested, accused of DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville police officer was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made the announcement of the arrest Monday during a news conference.

Waters said Jaworski's arrest stemmed from a crash at around 5 p.m. Saturday on Beach Boulevard and Discovery Way. Police said she rearended another vehicle. When officers arrived, they reported "signs of impairment," and Jaworski was asked to do a field sobriety test, Waters said. Jaworski declined to take the test and also declined a breath test, Waters said.