Nassau County woman charged after crash kills 9-year-old boy, father in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a deadly crash killed a father and 9-year-old child while they were standing outside their vehicle on I-95 last month.

Ashley Kreal writes in a GoFundMe that Lucas Herring, 9, and Billy W. Houston II, 35, were killed due to a distracted driver.

An arrest report with the Florida Highway Patrol says Isabella Webb, 24, was charged as a result of the incident. Her charges include two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI causing property damage.

According to the crash report, on April 24, the victim stopped on the right northbound emergency shoulder of the highway near Pecan Park Road. They were standing next to the vehicle when a car traveled to the right and partially entered the emergency lane.

The right side of the oncoming car collided with the victim's vehicle, simultaneously colliding with the victims. They were rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead, the report states.

The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

Webb was later taken into custody on an arrest warrant in Nassau County.

"Lucas and Billy were inseparable here on earth, two peas in a pod-so I guess God saw it fit to bring them home together, hand in hand," writes a family friend on a GoFundMe.