'Daddy don’t kill me:' Father, 81, charged after shooting his daughter in Callahan

Deputies say a witness called 911 and told police dispatch that the victim was shot by her 81-year-old father.

NASSAU, Fla. — An 81-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly shot his daughter during an argument in Nassau County this week, according to deputies.

On Dec. 27, Nassau County Sheriff's Office says it responded to the intersection of Ratliff Road and Woodbridge Drive in response to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies say they located a woman who had been shot in the arm, sitting in her vehicle in front of the former fire station located on Ratliff Road.

The victim told deputies her father’s name is Robert Hall.

Deputies say the victim explained that she gad gotten into an argument with Hall and at one point, he began calling her names.

An incident report says she responded by shouting “Are you serious dad?” He responded, “You won't raise your voice to me in this house. You stupid b****, I’ll kill you.”

The victim told police she observed Hall rustling underneath his chair and pulled out a handgun. She said Hall shot the handgun, and she began walking away. As she was walking away he shot again, and she told police she felt the bullet hit her shoulder. She said she continued walking away yelling “Daddy don’t kill me!” He then fired the handgun multiple times.

The victim said she was covered in blood and walked outside the residence. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hall was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The victim told deputies she had been living there for approximately three months and has been acting as his caretaker.