Nassau County police identify man found dead as suspect in 2019 sexual battery case

The man was found dead in a pool in Hilliard. Blood at the scene was matched to DNA evidence in a 2019 sexual battery cold case.

A man who was found dead in a pool in Hilliard has been identified as a suspect in a 2019 sexual battery case that had gone cold.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says that Jimmie Lee Baldwin's DNA was matched with the DNA evidence from the sexual battery case after his death. The victim was contacted and told his identity and that he is dead, police said.

Baldwin was found dead after a caller found him in her pool on Franklin Road, according to police. There were bloody handprints on the caller's rear glass door, suggesting that Baldwin had tried to get into the house.

Nassau County Detective Carter took a sample of the blood and had it tested to ensure that the bloody handprints belonged to Baldwin and not another victim.