Police: Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape

A man from Ponte Vedra was arrested in Palm Coast after a woman jumped from a balcony to escape him, Flagler County Police said.

PALM COAST, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man was arrested in Palm Coast Monday after he allegedly beat a woman who had a no-contact order against him, police said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man.

She fought him off and ran onto the second-floor balcony, yelling for help. The man broke down the door leading to the balcony, and the woman jumped from the balcony into the bushes below to escape him, police said.

According to the police, the man followed the woman and began to drag her across the street. A witness saw the incident and yelled at the man to release the woman, which he did.

The witness helped the woman call 911.

Police say the man was identified as Allen Brucker.