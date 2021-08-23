Court: State must send mentally incompetent defendants to psychiatric hospitals, not just leave them in jail

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 60 jail inmates, some “grossly psychotic,” who've been stuck in jail since the start of the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (The video above is from an earlier report.)

On May 6, 2020, a judge ordered 14-year-old Johnathan Godwin be sent to Florida State Hospital for psychiatric treatment.

By law, the state had 15 days to place him. But 15 months later, he still hasn't been moved. For Godwin, charged as an adult for killing a 3-year-old he was babysitting, that means treatment, and any possibility of a trial, remains a distant possibility.

However, a new order from the First District Court of Appeals may soon change that.

The court says the state Department of Children and Families, which runs the state’s mental hospitals, must begin accepting jail inmates in need of psychiatric care “immediately.”

Last August, the local Public Defender’s Office sued DCF on behalf of 60 jail inmates, some of them “grossly psychotic,” denied access to the state’s mental hospitals. DCF stopped accepting inmates at state psychiatric facilities in March 2020 due to COVID-19, and has extended that ban several times since.

The Public Defender’s Office argued the state lacked the authority to override state law requiring a 15-day placement after a judge orders the transport of a mentally incompetent defendant. On Monday, the appeals court agreed.

In its order, the court found “sufficient factual basis demonstrating that [DCF] has failed to carry out its statutory duty … to provide treatment to the Petitioner, a criminal defendant who has been found incompetent.”

That means DCF must transport all backlog patients now.