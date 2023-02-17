Arrest made in 2022 Christmas shooting in Jacksonville

JSO says Talon Kenneth McClary, 21, was ultimately identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened on Christmas of last year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Sunday, Dec. 25, police responded to the 11300 block of Normandy Boulevard in reference to the report of an individual having been shot inside a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, a man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead.

Based on a review of the evidence collected on scene, as well as interviews conducted by detectives, JSO says Talon Kenneth McClary, 21, was ultimately identified as the suspect in the shooting death of the victim.