Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on the Westside on Christmas

The car was at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas.

According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police are investigating the scene. They do not know the motive for the shooting, but a person of interest is in custody. This person called 911 and admitted to be involved in the crime.

This person's connection to the crime has not been determined at this time, police said.