Candlelight vigil honors young couple lost in Arlington shooting; family looking for answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A call to action from a family searching for answers.

QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle were killed at a friend's home in Arlington in December, 2017.

Family, friends, elected officials and anti-violence advocates came together for a vigil on the eve of the five year anniversary.

"I loved and I miss her," said Johnson's cousin during the vigil. "I am angry about what they did to her."

Year after year, two weeks before Christmas, the Johnson family has to relive the horrible night that claimed the lives of a young couple and their child.

Every year, they hope it'll be the Christmas they get some closure - that somebody will come forward with information that will help close the case.

"I know someone knows," said Yaisa Richardson, Johnson's mother. "I know it was probably someone close to them that really, really knew. I'd love for them to speak up. They can do it anonymously."

Richardson is offering a $3,000 reward for information about her daughter's death.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed at a friend's house in Arlington five years ago.

Her boyfriend was also shot, and her 11-month-old daughter, Arielle, died of smoke inhalation after the house caught on fire.

"I'm angry about Arielle," Johnson's cousin added. "She could not speak. She could not even say stop."

The dozens of people who came for the vigil hope it will not only honor their memories, but remind the community they are still looking for a killer.

Police haven't announced any arrests or suspect, and Richardson says she hasn't received an update in the case in a few years.

"I don't care what it is that you know, that you think you might know, please call the police and let them know, because that could be the piece of the puzzle that we're missing," said Richardson.