Brianna Williams back in court Tuesday after new documents paint dark picture of daughter's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams is expected to appear virtually Tuesday for a case management hearing regarding charges connected to the brutal death of her daughter.

This is the first time Brianna will be in court following the release of new documents in the case, which paint a dark picture of her daughter’s brief life.

Police reports released in July show investigators discovered a closet in Williams’ Southside apartment reeking of bodily waste and human decomposition, as well as bloodstains on the carpet and walls that tested positive for Taylor Williams’ DNA.

Investigators believe Williams, a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax, kept her 5-year-old daughter in that closet when she was not at home.

Taylor’s remains were discovered in her mom’s hometown of Demopolis, Alabama, one week after she was reported missing. That same day Williams’ suicide attempt landed her in the hospital in critical condition and in police custody.

A police report reveals she ingested Arm and Hammer laundry detergent, which rendered her unconscious.

Williams is now facing charges of lying to police, tampering with evidence and child abuse. She has pleaded not guilty. She has not been charged in her daughter's death.