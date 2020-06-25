Skeletal remains, filthy clothes included in thousands of new photographs released in the Brianna Williams case

New evidence in the case against Brianna Williams shows where her 5-year-old daughter's body was found in some Alabama woods last November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of photographs, new investigative documents and police interviews with the woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter Taylor Williams were released Thursday.

Former Jacksonville Navy petty officer Brianna Williams is in jail, accused of aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence. Officials contend she tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor sometime between the last time the girl was seen alive in April and when Brianna Williams reported the girl missing in November.

She has not been charged in the girl's death.

The new photographs include the search scene in Demopolis, Alabama, where police found the girl's remains. They also include pictures of a filthy closet in Williams’ apartment. Law enforcement sources tell First Coast News investigators believe the girl was kept in a closet for extended periods and fed from soup cans with holes punched in them.