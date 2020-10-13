Bond set for man suspected of burglarizing Jacksonville Beach business

Bond for Daniel Nwobi, 30, was set for $25,506, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The man suspected of burglarizing a Jacksonville Beach business before police said he was shot by the business owner appeared in court Tuesday.

JSO said Nwobi was arrested early Monday morning while hospitalized at Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound.

That day, police were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to Atlantic Pro Divers at 314 14 Ave. N., according to JSO. Once at the scene, police were told a burglary had taken place and that the suspect had fled the scene. The victim told police he was alerted to a break-in at his business at 2:22 a.m. He then grabbed a handgun from his home and went to check on the front of his business.

The police report said the victim spotted a white Lexus SUV parked in front of his business. The business owner said the vehicle did not belong to any employees and that no one was expected at the business at that time of night.

The business owner fired a warning shot into the unoccupied SUV, according to the police report. That's when, the report said, Nwobi came out of the victim's shop with something in his hand. The business owner thought it was a weapon and told the suspect to get down on the ground, the report said.

When the suspect ignored the command, the victim fired at the suspect, police said. Nwobi then went behind the SUV and when he reemerged, the victim fired once again, according to the report.

That's when the report said Nwobi yelled "I'm bloody!' and fled west on 14th Avenue North. Nwobi was found at about 4 a.m. in front of a home and hidden behind lawn furniture, police said.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital for a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was absentee booked into the Duval County Jail, JSO said.