Caught on camera: Fight breaks out in St. Augustine, police looking for people involved

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department is working to identify the people involved in a fight caught on surveillance video earlier this month.

Police shared a video of a fight on Facebook, saying the altercation happened on St. George Street on Saturday, Oct. 3.

In the 55-second clip, a group of people is seen entering the frame, with some running out of the way and others shoving each other. Two people fall to the ground as they tussle, then three of them begin punching another who is pinned to the ground.

The video also appears to show a couple of people standing by, attempting to break up the fight.

At least one person can be seen appearing to record the fight on cellphone video.