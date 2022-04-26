Body found in backyard in Northwest Jacksonville has been ruled a result of homicide

The decomposing body was found by the homeowner in April.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On April 20, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a body at 2900 W. 9th Street in Allendale, near the corner of W. Ninth and St. Clair.

The cause of death has been reported as "undetermined" at the time.

The incident report is now listed as a homicide in JSO's online portal.

At the time the body was found, JSO Sgt. Rudlaff told reporters at a briefing that the body was found in a fenced-in backyard. The owner was in the backyard cleaning when the victim was discovered.

The report says that the homeowner found the body in a box and the police came to investigate, later calling the homicide unit.

The property is currently vacant and has been for a short time, Rudlaff said.

The body was partially covered, but Rudlaff said that it could have been from the natural fall of foliage.