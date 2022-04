The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has found a body at 2900 W. 9th Street in Allendale, near the corner of W. Ninth and St. Clair. Officers were dispatched as of 5:48 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of death has been reported as "undetermined."