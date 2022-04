Deputies say Frank Snyder was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at his home on Branch Creek Drive.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 51-year-old man who was last seen in Yulee.

Deputies say Frank Snyder was last seen around 10:30 p.m. at his home on Branch Creek Drive.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt, deputies say.