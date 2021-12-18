Baker County man accused of sexually abusing child over 'several years'

Kevin Michael Wilkerson, 44, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with sexual battery on a minor.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Baker County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a child for several years.

Kevin Michael Wilkerson, 44, was arrested on Dec. 9 and charged with sexual battery on a minor.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, in August, the mother of the victim made a complaint to the BCSO after she learned her child had been sexually abused for several years, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators collected evidence, including DNA, that was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The DNA results showed the victim's allegations of sexual abuse were consistent with evidence collected.

After an interview with Wilkerson, he was arrested by detectives on the charge of sexual battery on a minor. He is currently housed at the Baker County Detention Center without bond. He will have a bond hearing on Dec. 21.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY ON A MINOR Suspect: Kevin Michael Wilkerson (44) On December 9, detectives with the... Posted by Baker County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 18, 2021

According to court documents, Wilkerson has a lengthy rap sheet in Baker County with multiple convictions, including battery, grand theft, burglary, introducing contraband into a county detention facility, contributing to the deliquency of a minor and multiple drug charges.