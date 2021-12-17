Jacksonville man found guilty of producing child porn following FBI investigation

A search of the house revealed he had wired a tiny internet controlled camera in an air vent of the child's bedroom.

A Florida man was found guilty of production, attempted production, and possession of child sexual abuse materials on Friday.

Jacksonville man James Thomas Butler faces up to 70 years with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison for his crimes. The 41-year-old has been previously convicted of sex crimes against a child.

FBI agent conducted an investigation of Butler while he was living in north Jacksonville in 2018. He was living with several other sex offenders at the time, according to the Department of Justice.

When officials conducted a forensic search of Butler's smart phone they found pornographic videos and images of a young child.

The footage seemed to be filmed from a camera that was hidden inside the child's bedroom. The phone contained at least 65 videos and 35 screenshots.

Eventually, law enforcement was able to find both the child and the hidden camera in a Jacksonville home.

Butler was arrested on Oct. 2, 2018, according to police.

A search of the house revealed that Butler had wired a tiny internet controlled camera in an air vent in the victim's bedroom. He was controlling the secret camera from his smart phone, collecting videos and screenshots.