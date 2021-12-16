Police search for man they say is suspected of being serial rapist who 'terrorized' Florida

He's accused in seven cases across Central Florida over a 10-year time period.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police have identified a man as the prime suspect in a decades-old serial rape investigation that sent shockwaves across Florida.

Citing new forensic genetic genealogy and "relentless" detective work, Orlando police say detectives have zeroed in on 61-year-old Leslie Renald Lagrotta as the person believed to be responsible for three Orlando sexual batteries in the late 80s and four Volusia County rapes in the 90s.

In most of those cases, a police spokesperson said Lagrotta is believed to have been armed with a weapon.

Orlando police say they worked with Volusia County deputies and officers in Daytona Beach to put the pieces together. Now, authorities say they just need to find him.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to his arrest.

"Pick up the phone, let us know where he's at, so we can work with OPD and bring this scumbag to justice. We owe it to these women," Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said.

Back in 2010, Lagrotta was arrested by Daytona Beach officers on a charge of resisting arrest. When he was booked, police tell 10 Tampa Bay he had to submit a DNA sample.

"When he learned that was going to happen, this feckless coward took $22,000 out of his bank account and fled," Detective Michael Fields said. "The last thing he told one of his relatives is, 'the police are going to get my DNA, I need to leave town, I'm going to go to prison.'"

Fields credited advances in technology and genealogy to help identify Lagrotta.

"You can't outrun your DNA," Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said.