PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a possible murder-suicide in the Ponte Vedra area.

According to the sheriff's office, the scene is inside a gated community on Nautilus Lane, just west of State Road A1A.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.