Flagler home damaged in Tuesday fire, residents escape safely

PALM COAST, Fla. — A family in Flagler County is safe after a fire broke out in their home Tuesday morning.

According to the county, a mail carrier saw smoke coming from a stilt house at about 11:15 a.m. at 35 Osceola Ave. in Palm Coast. Wind helped to drive the fire.

The residents living in the home, including a pet, all escaped safely before firefighters arrive on the scene.

The county said four engines and three battalions from Flagler County, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach responded to the fire.

“Flames were coming from the top balcony of the home when firefighters arrived,” said Flagler County Interim Fire Chief Joe King. “[Fire Rescue] Engine 41 and Rescue 41 quickly located, confined, and extinguished the wind-driven fire that consumed a main area of the occupied residence.”

The residents are currently staying with family at this time.