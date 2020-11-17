As Duval County homicides break records, one victim's coach reminds us no one is just a statistic

Duval County has recorded 160 homicides this year, the highest number in decades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With at least five shootings since early Sunday morning, Jacksonville has seen more than 420 total, 134 of them deadly. With stabbings, beatings and undetermined deaths factored in, the city's homicide count stands at 160.

Malik Brown was the first victim of a deadly shooting in 2020. His former coach is now reminding people Brown, and the others killed, are not just statistics.

"It's heartbreaking because we talk about it, we see the numbers and it shouldn't be until a young person dies that we start hitting the streets hard and say 'stop the violence.' We need to be hitting the streets every day when something doesn't happen," Omar Simmons said.

Simmons coached Brown in football.

"A lot of times people from afar who do not know a young person, they see it on the news or they see it in the media, they just assume the worst and that's not always the case," he said.

Brown was the third former player he has lost to violence in Jacksonville, he said.

"We don't show up until something bad happens, or in a community from a community standpoint 'until it happens to my child or my loved one it's not my concern,' but it should be," he said.

The 18-year-old Brown was shot and killed during a robbery at an apartment complex in Grand Park in January, according to police, and left behind a young daughter.

Ten months after his death, 159 other families are now a part of a club no one asked to join.

2020's homicide rate is according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's transparency website and First Coast News' homicide tracker

The number breaks last year's total of 158 lives lost, the highest homicide rate the city saw in almost two decades.

Simmons said community and government leaders need to work together to mentor young people and give them a different outlet.

"I grew up in Jacksonville and 50 deaths when I was growing up was a record number, and now because the mentality of our young people is so different, we're not addressing that. We're addressing how bad they are, or they're a part of this gang or that gang, but it's the mentality and we have to give them something that is different," he said.