The parents of the former Jacksonville high school football player who died in a double shooting in Grand Park last Friday will be addressing the public Monday afternoon.

Brown, 18, was reportedly killed in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of West 12th Street, close family friends say.

According to family, Brown - who was a former football player at Robert E. Lee High School - was visiting Jacksonville during his school's winter break. He attended Warner University in Lake Wales, Fla. where he played football on a scholarship, family say.

Family says Brown was also the father of a 1-month-old girl.

First Coast News will be live streaming the public announcement at 3 p.m.

