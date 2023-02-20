Man dead after shooting in the Emerson area, per JSO

Police say the incident happened in the 3700 block of Pine View Circle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Emerson area Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the incident happened in the 3700 block of Pine View Circle around 7 p.m. Units were initially dispatched to the area after reports of gunfire.

JSO says upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot multiple times.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and later pronounced him dead.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunfire and then saw a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

JSO says several people in the area were taken for questioning.

Police say the individual may have been with a larger group of people, but further away down the street speaking with someone when the shooting occurred.

JSO says this hasnt been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.