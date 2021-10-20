Glynn County Sheriff creates area for peaceful demonstrations during death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said if people have a permit and over 99 people, they can utilize the space in the grass lot across from the courthouse.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Public works crews were moving cement barriers Wednesday around the perimeter of the grass lot across from the courthouse in Brunswick.

According to Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, they're creating a space for people to peacefully demonstrate during the trial for the men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

"You have the right to come out and voice your opinion," he said. "We ask, I ask that it be peaceful and I’m sure that’s what everyone in the court system would like and that’s what has been going on, assembly, peaceful, expressing your rights and your voice and that’s what our Constitution is all about."

Jump has been out and about in and around the courthouse monitoring things throughout the week.

“I’m the sheriff of the county," Jump said. "I want to make sure our visitors are taken care of, that the court is run smoothly and that nothing interferes with either one of them."

Jump said so far, about three to four permits have been filed this week for the space. Any group with more than 99 people can utilize the space that has a stage as well.

As far as how he's feeling for the rest of the trial, Jump said he's taking things one day at a time.