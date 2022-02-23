Brunswick park dedicated to Ahmaud Arbery on two-year anniversary of his death

Residents say the park will help others remember the man whose death led to so much change.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Madge Merritt Park in Brunswick was officially Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday afternoon on the two-year anniversary of his death.

The community celebrated his life with events and marches throughout the day in the Satilla Shores area. Residents say the park will help others remember the man whose death led to so much change.

Not only will the park be renamed, but Glynn County commissioners approved a plan to create a memorial.

The authorization was unanimously approved in December 2021 and will include replacing existing playground equipment, a new picnic pavilion, and a "reflection area" at Madge Merritt Park, 1640 Townsend St., Brunswick.

Roughly $80,000 will towards the play structure and picnic pavilion, with the remaining $20,000 going to the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area and to develop ADA access to the pavilion.

The proposal for the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area includes a trellis, bench or swing, and low maintenance natural vegetation. The committee says the reflection area will be in proximity to the playground and parking area.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were convicted of murdering Arbery, a Black man who was running through their neighborhood in February 2020.

The case sparked national outcry and captured the attention of several high profile Black pastors, including Rev. Jesse Jackson, who attended the trial.