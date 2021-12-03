Glynn County commission approves plan to create Ahmaud Arbery memorial at Brunswick Park

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County commissioners approved a plan to create a memorial for Ahmaud Arbery at a Brunswick park. The authorization was unanimously approved Thursday and will include replacing existing playground equipment, a new picnic pavilion, and a "reflection area" at Madge Merritt Park, 1640 Townsend St., Brunswick.
Roughly $80,000 would go towards the play structure and picnic pavilion with the remaining $20,000 going to the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area and to develop ADA access to the pavilion.
The proposal for the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area includes a trellis, bench or swing, and low maintenance natural vegetation. The committee says the reflection area will be in proximity to the playground and parking area.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, were convicted of murdering Arbery, a Black man who was running through there neighborhood in February 2020. The three White strangers chased and trapped Arbery on a quiet street and shot him to death with a shotgun. The men now face federal hate crimes charges.