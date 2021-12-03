Glynn County commission approves plan to create Ahmaud Arbery memorial at Brunswick Park

The project includes replacing existing playground equipment, a new picnic pavilion, and a "reflection area" at Madge Merritt Park, 1640 Townsend St., Brunswick.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County commissioners approved a plan to create a memorial for Ahmaud Arbery at a Brunswick park. The authorization was unanimously approved Thursday and will include replacing existing playground equipment, a new picnic pavilion, and a "reflection area" at Madge Merritt Park, 1640 Townsend St., Brunswick.

Roughly $80,000 would go towards the play structure and picnic pavilion with the remaining $20,000 going to the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area and to develop ADA access to the pavilion.

The proposal for the Ahmaud Arbery reflection area includes a trellis, bench or swing, and low maintenance natural vegetation. The committee says the reflection area will be in proximity to the playground and parking area.