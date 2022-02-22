Here are the events for Ahmaud Arbery Day in Brunswick

Among the events planned for the date commemorating the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is the dedication of Ahmaud Arbery Park on Townsend Street.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Wednesday, the City of Brunswick will commemorate Ahmaud Arbery exactly two years after he was gunned down while jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan were convicted of murdering Arbery in November 2021. They each received life sentences. Ninety days later, on Tuesday, the three men were also convicted of federal hate crimes relating to Arbery's death.

When the video showing Arbery's death was first made public, there was nationwide outrage. Yet as result of that outrage, Georgia repealed a controversial and dated law which allowed citizens arrest. The state also passed a hate crimes law, though Arbery's killers could not be charged under that law as the crime had been committed prior to the law's passage.

Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was also indicted for failing to bring charges against the men who killed Arbery.

Much of the work that led to those milestones came from Arbery's family and the community of people within Brunswick, Georgia and the nation who fought for justice and change.

Now, two years after his death, that community will take time to remember the man whose death led to so much change.

One noteworthy events happening Wednesday is the re-designation of Madge Merritt Park on Townsend Street, which will be dedicated as Ahmaud Arbery Park. The change was approved by Glynn County Commissioners earlier this month.

The following is the list of events for Ahmaud Arbery Day in Brunswick:

11 a.m.: Lunch gathering at Silver Bluff Brewery (Hosted by Community First, Glynn Clergy for Equity and Transformative Justice Coalition)

1 p.m.: Prayer vigil in Satilla Shores (Hosted by Transformative Justice Coalition)

3:45 p.m.: 2.23-mile family walk/run from Brunswick High School

4 p.m.: Dedication of Ahmaud Arbery Park at 1640 Townsend Street (Hosted by Transformative Justice Coalition)

5 p.m.: March at the mural on the corner of Albany Street & G Street (Hosted by Transformative Justice Coalition)

5 p.m.: Walk through Satilla Shores neighborhood (Hosted by Ahmaud Arbery's Aunt Thea)

6 p.m.: 2.23-mile run starting from Federal Courthouse

6:30 p.m.: Teletown Hall at St. Mark'son Gloucester Street (Hosted by Transformative Justice Coalition)

The Georgia General Assembly passed a resolution earlier this month permanently declaring Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day. Statewide, Georgians are encouraged to run 2.23 miles to commemorate the day.