'A product of the COVID-19 lockdown': Overall crime down in Jacksonville for first half of 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Jacksonville turns the page on 2020, the city is getting some perspective on the crimes that happened during the first half of the year.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports show crime was down almost 12% in the state between January and June.

However, a local criminologist predicts that number will change dramatically after reports for the second half of the year are calculated into the final report.

According to First Coast News and police records, Jacksonville saw 177 homicides in 2020 (up 12% from 2019), the most in decades.

The number of killings may make some think crime was up in the city, but according to FDLE records, the total crime index, which includes reported violent and property crime, was down 6.4% in Jacksonville from the first half of 2019 to the first half of last year as reported larceny, robbery and burglaries dropped notably.

Local criminologist Kenneth Davis said it is because of changes in enforcement and the lockdown during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because a lot of people are staying home, a lot of people are unemployed, there's less opportunity for the burglars to break into the house," Davis explained.

There was also less opportunity for robberies with less people out at night, Davis added.

“But as things open back up the second half, you may see that number start to increase again," the Florida State College of Jacksonville professor said.

In fact, Davis predicts the numbers for these crimes likely began to surge in the summer with more people getting out in the community.

“A lot of these crimes are crimes of opportunity," Davis said. "So, when people have opportunity, in more likely that situation occurs.“

Some crimes did increase during the first half of the year, according to FDLE. Reports of vehicle theft and the violent crimes of rape and aggravated assault increased in Duval County alongside homicides.