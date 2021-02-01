JSO: Two arrested in connection with New Year's Eve homicide

JSO found the victim unresponsive on Saint Johns Bluff Road at about 9:17 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting on New Year's Eve.

According to the JSO, officers responded to the 3700 block of Saint Johns Bluff Road at about 9:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a unresponsive man who had been shot.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation by the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit, two suspects were charged with the man's death.

On Friday, Jerome Whitesides, 21, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent, tampering with evidence and felony possession of marijuanna.