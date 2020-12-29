1 Homicide Every 2 Days | Breaking down Jacksonville's spike in homicides

“As far as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office goes, they’re overwhelmed obviously with having to address these homicides practically every other day."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Sunday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a man shot on Cahoon Road in the Marietta neighborhood. A resident told First Coast News they heard the gunshots and saw a man in a hood walk away from the scene.

The victim, later died at the hospital, becoming the city's 172nd homicide victim.

First Coast News Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman saying the city on pace for an awful mark.

“As far as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office goes, they’re overwhelmed obviously with having to address these homicides practically every other day,” Baughman said.

The 172 homicides in 2020 surpasses 2019’s mark of 158 shootings, with three days left in the year. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide tracker, 139 murders have occurred in Jacksonville with some killings pending classification.

Baughman said the solve rate has dropped to below 50% for homicides. He believes this trend is a result of numerous factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, gang activity and some of the most experienced investigators leaving the department.

“I’m not saying they’re not good investigators, but the more homicides that you actually investigate, the better off you become at doing," Baughman said. "It’s not just a lack of experience, but you have individuals refusing to cooperate in homicide investigations, or they may have a good suspect but there’s not enough forensic evidence coming from witnesses."

The mayor’s office has said it wants to continue investing in public safety.

However, Baughman said the investment is not just fighting crime but taking care of all the department’s needs.

“There’s a lot more to it than just saying ‘If we keep pouring money at it, it might help solve the problem,’" Baughman explained.

Homicide investigators have to juggle multiple active and cold cases, along with other ‘detailed responsibilities.’