9-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in the throat in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl is in stable but critical condition Friday after being shot in the throat Thursday night at a home in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of West 19th Street at 9:19 p.m. and found the 9-year-old shot in the throat. Police say the girl was taken to a local hospital, as she was one of seven people in the home during when the shooting happened. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

JSO says their initial investigation reveals that two or three suspects fired multiple rounds into the home.

There have been 63 aggravated battery reports and 280 total crimes reported within a half-mile of the 1500 block of West 19th Street since the start of the year, according to JSO’s online crime map.

Detectives from JSO's Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are currently conducting an investigation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information surrounding this incident or anyone who has video surveillance in the area, to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.