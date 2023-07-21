Police: Second man fatally shot near Jacksonville apartment hours after prior shooting killed, injured two

One man was found outside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital by JFRD in which he later died from his injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second man was fatally shot Thursday night, hours after Jacksonville police said one man died and another suffering life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting, in the same area near a Jacksonville apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Lane Avenue at approximately 7:55 p.m. in reference to completing "covert surveillance and enforcement action" regarding a homicide that occurred earlier in the day.

After police arrived on scene, detectives were alerted to several gunshots in the parking lot of a nearby business and began looking for suspects and assisting those who needed medical attention.

Police say in the early stage of this investigation, they are working to positively identify the victim and talk with potential witnesses that may have information regarding this shooting. JSO says it appears that those involved in the shooting may know each other but are unable to determine whether the shooting earlier in the day, is connected to this one.

The first shooting on Thursday in the morning, occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex while Thursday night's shooting happened in the front parking lot of a nearby business.

JSO as well as the State Attorney's Office will be conducting their separate investigations.