Jacksonville teen shot while trying to buy a gun, police say

It is not clear at this time if the victim shot himself accidentally or was shot by one of the people selling the gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are working to figure out if a teenage boy who was shot during a botched gun sale was shot by someone else or accidentally shot himself.

In the 5500 block of Seaboard Avenue Saturday night, the boy sustained a gunshot wound to his leg while trying to buy a gun, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He was sitting in a car with two other people when he engaged with three men who intended to sell him a gun, police said.

During the transaction, gunfire was exchanged -- at some point, the boy was wounded.

The victim and his acquaintances fled the scene in their car, hitting five cars as they drove off.

Their vehicle broke down at the intersection of Seaboard Avenue and Timuquana Road. The two others fled on foot, while the victim was left behind.

He flagged down a passerby, who was able to take him to the hospital.

His injury is not life threatening.

The three men involved in the gun sale have not been identified yet.